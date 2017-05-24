DUBAI United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said on Wednesday his country was ready to support either a six or a nine-month extension to an oil output cut agreement provided that it is supported by a majority.

Speaking in an interview on the Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia, Mazroui also said the UAE expected full compliance with any deal reached at an oil producers meeting in Vienna.

"We believe that conditions are suitable for an understanding about the reduction because the cut in the previous period had had a positive impact on the market," Mazroui said.

"We will not disagree, God willing, if it is six months or nine months so long that this was the opinion of the majority," he added, referring to the UAE position.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Sami Aboudi)