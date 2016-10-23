Trade pact dumped by Trump could be revived at Asia-Pacific meeting
HANOI Japan and other remaining members of the Trans Pacific Partnership will this weekend decide how to revive the trade agreement ditched by U.S. President Donald Trump.
RIYADH Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday the points of view between the kingdom and Russia, the world's top oil producer, on the need to stabilize the market "are getting closer."
"Saudi Arabia has started to play an important role to coordinate between Russia ... and OPEC, specifically the Gulf countries," Falih said in a news conference with his Russian and Qatari counterparts in Riyadh.
"We have managed today... through a common meeting to reach a common notion to what we can reach in November," Falih said, referring to an OPEC meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30, when the exporting group is set to finalize a production cut agreement.
Novak, who is in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit as minister, earlier met the energy ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) which included key Gulf OPEC producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
BEIJING Chinese state media on Wednesday criticized the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.