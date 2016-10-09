A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

ISTANBUL The oil ministers of Iran and Iraq will not attend informal talks between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in Turkey this week, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

OPEC sources and the Russian energy minister had said on Thursday that ministers from the two countries would be among representatives of OPEC states at the meeting in Istanbul, which is hosting the World Energy Congress.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on Sept. 28 a deal to limit crude production and is looking to secure the cooperation of non-OPEC members such as Russia to help support oil prices.

The meeting in Istanbul is expected to be more bilateral gatherings rather than one single meeting of both OPEC and non-OPEC states, one OPEC source said on Sunday, dismissing prospects of any decisions being taken in the Turkish city.

Energy ministers who will be present in Istanbul as it hosts the congress include those of the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Venezuela and Qatar, which holds the OPEC presidency.

The agreement reached in Algiers is expected to be implemented this year and OPEC ministers will next meet in Vienna on Nov. 30 to set the group's supply policy.

