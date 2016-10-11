New home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
ISTANBUL OPEC is not interested in or targeting a specific oil price, its Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Tuesday.
"It's not an issue of price at the moment. Until we get the market to rebalance we will not be able to achieve a fair price," Barkindo said at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.
WASHINGTON The White House on Tuesday will ask Republicans who control the U.S. Congress - and federal purse strings - to slash spending on healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor as they push ahead on plans to cut taxes and trim the deficit.