Venezuela's Oil Minister and President of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, Eulogio del Pino (L), attends a meeting with entrepreneurs and representatives of the productivity sector at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

DOHA Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino arrived in the Gulf state of Qatar, a fellow OPEC member, on Monday, a witness said.

The minister, who declined to make any comment, has floated the idea of a production "freeze" at current levels during a recent tour of producing countries which included Russia, Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, sources familiar with those discussions have said.

(Reporting by Tom Finn, Editing by William Maclean)