Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the annual VTB Capital ''Russia Calling!'' Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, October 12, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he saw no obstacles to a global agreement on an oil output freeze.

"The only problem as of today is (getting) agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iran. (Their) positions have got significantly closer," Putin said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)