Venezuela's Oil Minister and President of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, Eulogio del Pino speaks during a meeting with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and representatives of international and national mining companies, at the headquarters of the Venezuelan... REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS Venezuela's Oil Minister told Reuters on Wednesday some 20 crude producing countries would meet in Doha for talks on April 17 and added he was personally speaking to his Iranian counterpart about the proposal.

"The invitation backed by the countries that have proposed the production freeze until the middle of the year as a mechanism to balance prices and stocks will be applicable to OPEC and non-OPEC countries like Kazakhstan, Oman, Azerbaijan, Mexico, Colombia and others," Eulogio Del Pino said.

He added the proposal was identical to the original freeze deal, and only included an additional plan to create a ministerial OPEC and non-OPEC committee to track adherence to the guidelines and monitor prices and stocks.

