NEW YORK News that Iranian oil exports had fallen by 300,000 barrels-per-day in March boosted U.S. crude oil call options trading on Friday, at least in the morning, traders said.

Crude exports from Iran appear to have fallen this month by around 300,000 bpd, or 14 percent, the first sizeable drop in shipments this year, according to estimates from industry consultant Petrologistics and an oil company.

The reduction comes as some buyers stopped or scaled back purchases amid tightening Western sanctions aimed at slowing Tehran's nuclear program.

"There really wasn't much going on first thing in the morning until that Iranian headline came out," said New York-based GA Global Market options broker Tony Rosado.

"The phones were ringing suddenly and everybody wanted calls and calendar spread options," he added.

Rosado and other brokers reported strong buying interest from oil companies and banks alike for calls with strike prices from $125 to $150 for May, June, October and December timings, followed by 2013 and 2014 calendar spread options.

The story hit the wire at 9:47 AM EDT (13:47 GMT) and sent the crude oil futures sharply higher, to an intraday high of $108.25 before selling right back off as U.S. home sales data came in under expectations. <O/R>

Once the futures market moved back into its most-of-March trading range between $105 and $107, options market activity ground to halt, said traders.

Implied volatility, as measured by the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index .OVX, rose for the first time in a week, ending the day at 28.17 percent after opening at 27.51 percent. The index traded as high as 29.10 percent, its highest level in a week.

Still despite Friday's higher settlement, the index remained just above its 15-month low.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Alex Lawler in London; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)