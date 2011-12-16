NEW YORK Implied oil volatility tumbled Friday on a low volume trading day in U.S. crude futures markets. The crude oil market was under pressure from technical factors, including the breach of the 300-day moving average, and very low volumes. <O/R>

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil volatility Index .OVX, a gauge of the U.S. crude oil market's implied volatility, fell to 41.24 percent after opening at 44.10 percent, its high for the day.

The index had traded higher on five consecutive days dating back to last week, topping out Thursday at 45.06 percent, it's highest level since November 25, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., another low volume day.

On the way down, the OVX fell below its 30-day moving average at 43.57 percent and took aim at its 200-day moving average of 40.64 percent.

Options trade was very quiet Friday as February 2012 became the front month for U.S. crude options. Open interest growth in the front month calls and puts was minimal, although there were some notable trading volumes done.

On the call side of the ledger, some 2,115 $110 February 2012 calls changed hands. For downside protection, traders bought and sold 1,423 $90 and 1,014 $85 February puts.

Looking further forward, the open interest on the December 2012 $150 call dropped by 198 contracts to 37,825 and the price for these contracts was pegged at $1.07, up slightly from Thursday. The market for this option has fallen fairly steadily from its recent November 30 high of $1.55.

The December 2012 $150 call is looked at as a market proxy for the risk on/risk off trade regarding a potential war in the Middle East with Iran. The fall in open interest indicated that some traders saw a lower likelihood of a conflict in that timeframe, traders said.

