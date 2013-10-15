Oct 15 The United States has overtaken Saudi
Arabia to become the world's biggest oil producer as the jump in
output from shale plays has led to the second biggest oil boom
in history, according to leading U.S. energy consultancy PIRA.
U.S. output, which includes natural gas liquids and
biofuels, has swelled 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since
2009, the fastest expansion in production over a four-year
period since a surge in Saudi Arabia's output from 1970-1974,
PIRA said in a release on Tuesday.
It was the latest milestone for the U.S. oil sector caused
by the shale revolution, which has upended global oil trade.
While still the largest consumer of fuel, the rise of cheap
crude available to domestic refiners has turned the United
States into a significant exporter of gasoline and distillate
fuels.
Last month, China surpassed the United States as the largest
importer of crude, according to the U.S. government, as the rise
of domestic output cuts the U.S. dependence on overseas oil.
"(The U.S.) growth rate is greater than the sum of the
growth of the next nine fastest growing countries combined and
has covered most of the world's net demand growth over the past
two years," PIRA Energy Group wrote.
"The U.S. position as the largest oil supplier in the world
looks to be secure for many years," it added.
Total liquids produced by the United States, which PIRA
defined broadly to include supplies such as crude oil,
condensate, natural gas liquids and biofuels, should average
12.1 million bpd in 2013, pushing it ahead of last year's No. 1
supplier, Saudi Arabia.
Output from the OPEC state also rose last year, but the
gains lagged those from the United States, the consultancy said.
PIRA said the increase in oil from shale, which has been
centered in areas such as Eagle Ford in Texas and the Bakken in
North Dakota, has seen U.S. supply grow by 1 million bpd in 2012
and again 2013.
The United States still lagged both Saudi Arabia and Russia
in production of just crude oil by abut 3 million bpd, PIRA
noted. Rounding out the top 10 oil suppliers were China, Canada,
UAE, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Mexico.