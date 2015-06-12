NEW YORK A small oil spill was reported on Thursday after a pipeline, the owner of which is unknown, ruptured in Carlyss, Louisiana, according to a local official.

The spill from a 10-inch line was quickly contained, according to Norman Bourdeau, operations manager for the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security.

He could not say where the pipeline starts and ends.

(This version of the story was corrected to say that the owner of pipeline is unknown, not Phillips 66. It also removes an extra word in second paragraph.)

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)