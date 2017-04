Refinery Terminal Fire Company was responding to a spill in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas early Thursday, news website Kristv.com reported.

Oil booms were being deployed into the water to contain the spill, the report said.

The report did not provide any further details on the spill, the responsible party or what caused it.

(Reporting by Kevin Jose and Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)