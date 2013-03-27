Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
CALGARY, Alberta A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed in northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday, causing one oil tanker car to rupture and spill crude into prairie terrain, a company spokesman said.
Fourteen tanker cars from the 94-car train left the tracks on a busy CP Rail line early in the day, railroad spokesman Ed Greenberg said. He said he did not know the volume of the crude that spilled but stressed that clean-up operations were under way.
State officials estimated the size of the spill at 20,000 to 30,000 gallons.
"There was one car that was compromised. Some product seeped out. It has been contained and the clean-up process is taking place right now," he said.
WASHINGTON The United States should continue to be "engaged" in international climate change discussions but the Paris climate change agreement is a "bad deal" for the country, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said Sunday.
JAKARTA Indonesian rescuers, joined by police and soldiers, found one body and continued to look for 28 other people feared to be buried after a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's Java island, a spokesman for the national disaster agency said.