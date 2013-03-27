Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
WASHINGTON Two workers for the U.S. rail regulator are investigating the derailment of a train on Wednesday in Minnesota that caused a tanker car to rupture and spill crude oil, an agency spokesman said.
"FRA investigators are on the scene investigating the cause of accident," said Mike England, a spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration, an division of the Department of Transportation.
State officials estimated that 20,000 to 30,000 gallons spilled from car. The FRA could not immediately give its own estimate. The Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed with 14 tanker cars jumping the tracks. Oil spilled from one tanker and clean up operations were underway, a company spokesman said.
WASHINGTON The United States should continue to be "engaged" in international climate change discussions but the Paris climate change agreement is a "bad deal" for the country, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said Sunday.
JAKARTA Indonesian rescuers, joined by police and soldiers, found one body and continued to look for 28 other people feared to be buried after a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Indonesia's Java island, a spokesman for the national disaster agency said.