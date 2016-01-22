The biggest U.S. banks are keeping a close watch on crude oil prices and say they are ready to set aside more money to cover potential losses on energy-related loans.

Oil prices, down more than 20 percent since the beginning of 2016 as of Thursday, fell below $27 a barrel on Jan. 20, the lowest since 2003. [O/R]

Large-cap banks JPMorgan Chase and Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) could feel the pinch, although energy loans account for a small portion of their overall portfolios.

Details in the Factbox below are from fourth-quarter earnings reports and comments from CEOs and CFOs in analyst conference calls.

Name of Bank Energy exposure Energy loan Energy loan Comments

as of Dec. 31 loss reserves loss

for Q4 reserves for

FY2015

Bank of $21.3 bln/about $500 mln "As we continue to assess and react to future changes in the

America Corp 2 pct of total energy sector, we could see lumpiness that could potentially

(BAC.N) loans drive provision expense over $900 mln."

Citigroup Inc About $58 bln Added about Allowance "If our view changes to one where we believe that oil would

(C.N) (funded and $250 mln to for loan be at $30 a barrel for a sustained period of time, we would

unfunded) reserves for losses estimate that our full-year cost of credit for 2016 would be

energy in the related to $1 billion" for the institutional clients business.

quarter; $530 funded

mln for the energy loans

year represents

about 3.8

pct of those

loans

Goldman Sachs $10.6 bln In the "In terms of our capital position, I think we're relatively

Group Inc (funded and non-investmen well positioned ... while we're very focused about it, and

(GS.N) unfunded) t grade side, are certainly not being complacent about it, we feel pretty

reserves front-footed. Even on a relative basis, we have smaller

run in exposures."

high-single-d

igit

percentages

for that part

of portfolio

JPMorgan Chase $124 mln $550 mln "We said last quarter if oil reached $30 a barrel, and here

& Co (JPM.N) we are, and stayed there for 18 months, you could expect to

see reserve builds of up to $750 million"

"We are not worried about the big oil companies. These are

mostly the smaller ones that you're talking about these

reserve increases on."

Morgan Stanley About $16 "We've seen an increase in negative marks within our

(MS.N) bln(funded and corporate loan book, focus is around energy."

unfunded) "We are increasing the allowance for loan losses this

quarter. It's up to about $70 mln, clearly a portion which

is energy."

Wells Fargo & $17 bln/less About 7 pct "Current $1.2 billion in loan reserves sufficient if oil

Co (WFC.N) than 2 pct of of energy stays at $30 in 2016"

loans loans "We are sensitizing our portfolio based on a continuation of

very, very, very low oil prices ... in addition to scenarios

that include an upward sloping curve, and we're comfortable

with the amount of coverage that we have today."

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)