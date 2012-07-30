The boom in U.S. onshore oil and liquids production has generated what could be the nation's largest-ever pipeline build-out to move that output from often-remote areas to storage or refineries.
Here is a list of projects aimed at providing new, expanded and reversed liquids flows to markets from U.S. plays and Canada:
IN SERVICE
PROJECT: West Texas-Houston Access
OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners LP
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Connects existing pipelines at Goodrich, Texas, to send oil from the Permian Basin of west Texas to the Gulf Coast at Houston
CAPACITY: Initially, up to 40,000 barrels per day of undifferentiated West Texas crudes. Expandable to 44,000 bpd by early 2013. Both WTS and West Texas Intermediate at Midland will flow on the line eventually. Coupled with a West Texas-Longview Access to carry Permian crudes to the Mid-Valley pipeline to the Midwest
COST: n/a
STARTUP: April 2012
PROJECT: Seaway pipeline reversal
OPERATOR: Enterprise Product Partners and Enbridge Inc
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston, Texas
COST: $300 million for initial reversal, $2 billion for final expansion with new parallel loop pipeline
CAPACITY: 150,000 bpd initially, with expansion to 450,000 bpd planned for first quarter 2013 and to 850,000 bpd by mid-2014
STARTUP: First crude began flowing from Cushing on May 19, 2012
PROJECT: Eagle Ford crude-condensate pipeline and condensate processing facility
OPERATOR: Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Eagle Ford shale formation to Galena Park, Texas
COST: Pipeline $225 million; processing facility $200 million
CAPACITY: Pipeline will be able to carry about 300,000 bpd of both Eagle Ford shale crude and condensate. Facility will process 50,000 bpd of Eagle Ford condensate, can be expanded to 100,000 bpd. Facility has one major customer
STARTUP: June 14, 2012; first quarter 2013 for processor
NEARING COMPLETION
PROJECT: Basin Pipeline Expansion
OPERATOR: Plains All American
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Permian Basin of west Texas and southern New Mexico to Cushing, Oklahoma
CAPACITY: Would expand Basin line to handle 450,000 bpd from 400,000
COST: n/a
STARTUP: 2012
PROJECT: Eagle Ford to Houston crude pipeline
OPERATOR: Enterprise Products
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: First phase will connect Lyssy to Sealy Terminal west of Houston, then will extend line to Houston; second phase extends 60 milesfurther into Eagle Ford
CAPACITY: 350,000 bpd
COST: n/a
STARTUP: May 2012 east to Sealy and third quarter 2012 east to Houston; second phase extension west first quarter 2013 at 200,000 bpd
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
PROJECT: ECHO Terminal and Houston area pipelines
OPERATOR: Enterprise Products
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Houston Ship Channel area
CAPACITY: 4.5 million barrels, expandable to 6 million barrels, to be linked by pipeline to Eagle Ford shale to the west (see above); by pipeline to Beaumont-Port Arthur refineries to the east (see below)
COST: n/a
STARTUP: Second quarter 2012
PROJECT: Eagle Ford Pipeline
OPERATOR: Plains All American
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 130-mile crude line and condensate from Eagle Ford production to Three River/Corpus Christi refineries
CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd take-away from western Eagle Ford to Three Rivers/Corpus Christi
COST: $160 million
STARTUP: Second half 2012
PROJECT: Gardendale Gathering System
OPERATOR: Plains All American (acquired from Velocity)
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 120-mile gathering system in Eagle Ford, connects to Eagle Ford Pipeline
CAPACITY: 150,000 bpd expandable to 185,000 bpd
COST: $40 million
STARTUP: 2013
PROJECT: Pettus to Corpus Christi, Texas line
OPERATOR: Koch Pipeline LP
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Pettus, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas
CAPACITY: 250,000 bpd
COST: n/a
STARTUP: Mid-2012; Started up a previously idled Pettus South line in cooperation with Nustar, which added 30,000 bpd capacity
PROJECT: Permian Basin Expansion Projects
OPERATOR: Plains All American
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Various links extending, expanding lines in Permian Basin, west Texas
CAPACITY: From 40,000 to 60,000 bpd crude oil
COST: $175 million
STARTUP: Late 2012
PLANNED
PROJECT: Bakken Access Program
OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Western North Dakota
CAPACITY ADDED: 100,000 bpd pipeline, 80,000 bpd rail terminal
COST: $560 million for pipeline; $145 million for rail
STARTUP: Early 2013
PROJECT: Texas Express Pipeline, NGL
OPERATOR: Enterprise Products Partners
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Skellytown, Carson County, Texas, to Mont Belvieu, Texas
CAPACITY: 252,000 bpd. Plan includes connections to natural gas processing plants in the Anadarko/Granite Wash shales and gas processing plants in the Barnett shale
COST: n/a
STARTUP: Second quarter 2013
PROJECT: Permian Express Phase I
OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Wichita Falls to Nederland, Texas
CAPACITY: Initial capacity 90,000 bpd; full capacity of 150,000. Plan includes reversal of the Wortham-to-Wichita Falls pipeline
COST: n/a
STARTUP: Initial volumes between January and April 2013. Open season extended by two weeks to August 7, 2012
PROJECT: West Texas - Nederland Access
OPERATORS: Sunoco Logistics, Sunoco-operated West Texas Gulf Pipeline, Mobil Pipe Line Co
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Permian Basin to Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas
CAPACITY: 40,000 bpd West Texas Sour (30,000 bpd in first quarter every year)
COST: n/a
STARTUP: First quarter 2013
PROJECT: Toledo Pipeline (Line 17) Expansion
OPERATOR: Enbridge Inc
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Stockbridge, Michigan, to Toledo, Ohio
CAPACITY INCREASE: 100,000 bpd to 180,000 bpd
COST: $197.57 million
STARTUP: Early 2013
PROJECT: Gulf Coast Project (southern part of Keystone XL, now a separate project)
OPERATOR: TransCanada Corp
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston and Port Arthur on Texas Gulf Coast
CAPACITY: 700,000 bpd
COST: $2.3 billion
STARTUP: Mid to late 2013; currently acquiring right of way. Was announced after the Obama administration rejected initial permit for Keystone XL, which originally included the Gulf Coast link and stretched from Canada to Gulf Coast.
PROJECT: Houston to Beaumont-Port Arthur
OPERATOR: Enterprise Products
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: ECHO terminal to refineries
CAPACITY: up to 200,000 bpd
COST: n/a
STARTUP: Early 2014
PROJECT: TexStar's Eagle Ford Shale pipeline
OPERATOR: TexStar Midstream Services LP
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: 110-mile link from Frio, Lasalle and McMullen counties to NuStar's line at Oakville; to get Eagle Ford crude and condensate to terminal in Corpus Christi
COST: n/a
CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd of crude and condensates
STARTUP: Third quarter 2012
PROJECT: Houma-to-Houston pipeline reversal
OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline LP
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Houma, Louisiana, to Houston, Texas; reversal will run from Houston to Houma
CAPACITY: 300,000 bpd
COST: $100 million
STARTUP: early 2013
PROJECT: Westward Ho
OPERATOR: Shell Pipeline
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: St. James, Louisiana to Houston
CAPACITY: Initially 300,000 bpd, expandable to 900,000 bpd depending on shipper interest
COST: n/a
STARTUP: Third quarter 2015, pending regulatory approvals
PROJECT: Crane-to-Houston Pipeline (Longhorn Pipeline reversal)
OPERATOR: Magellan Midstream Partners
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will reverse flow of Crane-to-Houston segment of Longhorn Pipeline, which currently carries refined products from Houston to El Paso, Texas
CAPACITY: Initial 135,000 bpd; expanding to 225,000 in 2013
COST: Expected cost $310 million
STARTUP: Early 2013 startup, full capacity in mid-2013
PROJECT: Double Eagle Pipeline
OPERATOR: Copano Energy in 50-50 joint venture with Magellan Midstream
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Connects to existing pipeline owned by Copano, enabling delivery of Eagle Ford condensate to Corpus Christi
CAPACITY: 100,000 bpd initially
COST: $150 million
STARTUP: End of 2012, full service by early 2013
PROJECT: Karnes County to Corpus Christi line
OPERATOR: Koch
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Will carry Eagle Ford crude from Karnes County, Texas to Corpus Christi, Texas
CAPACITY: 120,000 bpd
COST: n/a
STARTUP: 2012
PROJECT: Allegheny Access Pipeline
OPERATOR: Sunoco Logistics Partners
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Midwest to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania
CAPACITY: Initially 85,000 bpd, expandable to 110,000 bpd
COST: N/A
STARTUP: First half of 2014
PROJECT: Spearhead North (Line 62) Expansion
OPERATOR: Enbridge
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Flanagan, Illinois to Griffith, Indiana
CAPACITY: 130,000 bpd to 235,000 bpd
PROJECT: Line 6B Expansion
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Griffith, Indiana to Sarnia, Ontario
CAPACITY: 231,000 bpd to 491,000 bpd
COST FOR BOTH PROJECTS: $2 billion
STARTUP: Early 2014
PROJECT: U.S. Mainline/Alberta Clipper Expansion
OPERATOR: Enbridge
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Canada/U.S. border near Neche, North Dakota, to Superior, Wisconsin
CAPACITY: 450,000 bpd to 570,000 bpd
PROJECT: U.S. Mainline/Southern Access Expansion
ORIGIN/DESTINATION: Superior, Wisconsin, to Flanagan, Illinois
CAPACITY: 400,000 bpd to 560,000 bpd
COST FOR BOTH PROJECTS: $395 million
STARTUP FOR BOTH: Mid-2014
