Heavy rain, wind disrupts travel for New Yorkers
NEW YORK Heavy, wind-driven rain soaked the New York City area on Friday afternoon, causing local flooding and an array of transportation delays across the heavily populated region.
NEW YORK Devon Energy and Stephens Production each shut a waste injection well in Oklahoma after a Monday earthquake, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
The two wells shut were the Chambers and Hopfer wells. Stephens' Cat in the Hat well is cutting volume by 50 percent, according to a statement from the Commission.
The actions were voluntary, not required, according to the statement. Devon did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
(Reporting By Heide Brandes; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Chris Reese)
NEW YORK Heavy, wind-driven rain soaked the New York City area on Friday afternoon, causing local flooding and an array of transportation delays across the heavily populated region.
Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.