TULSA, Okla. Governor Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency in Oklahoma after storms over the weekend caused floods, coated roads with ice and left about 60,000 customers without power on Monday.

The declaration issued on Sunday covers all 77 counties, remains in effect for 30 days and allows state agencies to make purchases for disaster relief and preparedness. It is also the first step for the state to seek federal aid.

Between Thursday and Sunday, parts of the state were encrusted with up to an inch of ice, which downed power lines and prompted the closure of slick roadways.

Nearly 10 inches (25 cm) of rain fell across parts of southeastern Oklahoma over a four-day window. As of late Sunday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed two state highways due to flash flooding.

According to Oklahoma Gas and Electric, the state’s largest utility provider, more than 58,000 customers statewide were without power as of 8 a.m. local time on Monday, mostly in central and northwestern Oklahoma.

The state’s second-largest provider, American Electric Power-Public Service of Oklahoma, reported an additional 1,700 customers in southwestern Oklahoma without electricity Monday morning.

The storm system brought torrential rain, heavy ice and snow to several central U.S. states and caused at least four deaths in Texas.

