SINGAPORE Olam International (OLAM.SI) said on Thursday it has acquired Alabama's biggest peanut sheller, Brooks Peanut Co (Brooks), for an enterprise value of $85 million.

Olam's purchase of Brooks, which follows its acquisition of U.S.-based peanut sheller McCleskey Mills Inc. in December 2014, further integrates direct farm procurement and shelling for the Singapore-listed firm.

Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) as its largest shareholders, is a leading player in a number of commodities including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.

