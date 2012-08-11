LONDON The International Olympic Committee on Saturday steered clear of disputes that have erupted between the boxing federation and major broadcasters NBC and BBC, saying it was up to the two sides in each case to settle their differences.

An International Boxing Association (AIBA) official told Reuters the federation would sue British broadcaster BBC, which is also an Olympic rights holder for the Games, after it rebroadcast a programme that had alleged Azerbaijan was promised two gold medals at the London Olympics in exchange for a $9 million loan.

The BBC could not be reached for immediate comment.

The claims, first made back in September, triggered a probe that could not substantiate them.

Also on Friday U.S. broadcaster NBC were ordered to cease ringside commentary after amateur boxing's governing body complained to Olympics organizers that their presence was disrupting officials at the arena.

NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, was the only broadcaster allowed to commentate from the ringside floor and AIBA said they disturbed officials sitting next to them throughout the competition.

NBC said they would take up the matter with the IOC after the end of the Games.

"This is not something the IOC would be actively involved in," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. "It is a matter for the boxing federation and the broadcasters. That is not something that we are intervening in."

As for the allegations of corruption and the rebroadcasting of the BBC programme, Adams said: "There was nothing new in the programme that was produced several months ago."

The BBC had said it had uncovered evidence of "secret payments" from a mystery source in Azerbaijan to World Series Boxing (WSB), a competition run under the auspices of AIBA.

Despite dismissing the allegations as "preposterous and utterly untrue", Swiss-based AIBA set up a committee to investigate but found no evidence to support the BBC's claims.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; additional reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)