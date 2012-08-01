Britain's Bradley Wiggins, winner of the 2012 Tour de France, rides in the men's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

HAMPTON COURT, England Among the fans sporting fake Bradley Wiggins sideburns at the Olympic time trial on Wednesday, one may be wearing the actual shorts of the Tour de France champion.

Such is Wiggins's popularity in his home country after he became the first Briton to win the Tour that his shorts were stolen on Tuesday while he was using the shower and sauna at the Foxhills hotel in Surrey, according to the BBC.

Wiggins wrote about the incident before deleting his tweet, writing: "Gotta delete tweet Re the thief, bad PR, never mind my kit though!"

The Foxhills hotel said in a statement: "Upon returning back to the locker room it seems that cycling fever has well and truly hit the Surrey club as the Official Team GB training lycra were nowhere to be seen. It seems an over-zealous fan has scored a fantastic London 2012 souvenir."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)