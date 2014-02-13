Canada's Charles Hamelin waits to compete in the men's 1,000 metres heats at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SOCHI, Russia Canada's Charles Hamelin kept his wits about him to stay on track for another Sochi Olympics showdown with Russian favorite Viktor Ahn by reaching the quarter-finals of the 1,000 meters on Thursday.

Hamelin eclipsed South Korean-born Ahn to win the 1,500m gold earlier in the week, but Canada's chances of repeating their 5,000m relay success in Vancouver look all but over after they finished last in their semi-final.

In a race where 16 skaters are on the ice at the same time for the 45-lap relay, South Korea also missed out on the A final after Lee Ho-suk brought down American Eduardo Alvarez who crashed into the padded barriers in the first semi.

"Unfortunately, he (Lee) held his hand out and I clipped it and went down. I'm glad the referee saw it," Alvarez told reporters.

"We were trying to protect our position. I'm just thankful we're moving forward. Extremely relieved. It wasn't a very good three minutes (waiting for referee review). Very stressful.

"That was the race to get through. Now we have to get the tiger out of the cage."

The U.S. joined Russia, China, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the A final after officials ruled they had been impeded by the South Koreans.

The individual 1,000 heats were rather tame compared to the relay, but Ahn was roared all the way round the track by a boisterous crowd at the Iceberg Skating Palace.

Ahn won three golds for South Korea at the 2006 Olympics before switching citizenship.

"He is probably one of the best ever to have put short track skates on but he is not the same athlete now," said the now-retired Apolo Anton Ohno, the most decorated American winter Olympian with eight medals.

"In my opinion he is not nearly as good as he used to be, but he is still very good."

The quarter-final field will include three Canadians after Charle Cournoyer and Olivier Jean also made it through. South Korean pair Sin Da-woon and Lee Han-bin and American J.R Celski were among the remaining qualifiers.

While 20 skaters will be on the ice for what will be a chaotic A final in the relay, Canada, Italy and South Korea will battle it out in the B event. Their only chance of a medal is if several teams are disqualified from the main final.

"The U.S. men's team for the relay have a really good chance. They are the number one seeded team going into these Olympics so they are the favorites, technically speaking," Ohno told Reuters.

"But it is more than about previous results....it is all about just keeping it together on the ice."

