Croatia's Ivica Kostelic reacts in the finish area after competing in the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Olympic super-combined silver medalist Ivica Kostelic condemned Austrian critics of the Alpine skiing event as 'crazy' and sore losers on Friday.

The Croat suggested the event, which links slalom and downhill, was a vital and historic part of a Games whose values were being corroded by the admission of new sports and disciplines.

"The first thing is that the Austrians don't feel like it (the event), because they are not good at it," he told Reuters after celebrating the fourth Olympic silver of his career and third in a row in combined.

"The second thing is that in Alpine skiing, combined is the toughest discipline because it connects two impossible things. It's like a sprint and a mile run," he added.

"When someone is talking about dismissing this discipline from the Olympic Games, this person - if he is a skier - is probably not sane."

Austria's Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer said this week that he had little time for the super-combined because it gave slalom skiers too great an advantage.

"It may be great for small nations because they get to start among the top 30 simply because the big nations don't rate the super-combined that highly," added Mayer. "It just isn't an event that represents skiing to the outside world."

The very first Olympic Alpine competitions, from 1936, were combined but the event was dropped for 40 years after 1948 until being reintroduced in 1988.

Kostelic, whose younger sister Janica was a two-times Olympic combined gold medalist, said the event was to be treasured because "all the other sports are bringing crazy things to the Olympic Games.

"I would personally say there are a lot of questionable values ... in a couple of sports we have in the Olympic Games today," he added.

"The Alpine combined is the oldest discipline ... so if we want to throw this away, for whatever reason, and while we have snowballing coming to the Olympics soon, we must be crazy.

"This means losing one medal for skiing," he said with more than a hint of exaggeration.

"When I hear something like that, I'm like 'Wow! This person must be crazy.'"

Swiss gold medalist Sandro Viletta tried to live up to his country's history of remaining neutral in disputes between other nations.

"It's a nice event," he said. "It's one extreme with the downhill and one extreme with the slalom. I'm happy I did it but it's understandable not everyone focuses on it when there are only a few races every season."

