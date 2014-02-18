Bode Miller of the U.S. cries in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON American Bode Miller, competing in his fifth Winter Games, said on Tuesday he could not rule out competing in another Olympics as long as his "body holds together."

Despite his age, the 36-year-old said he still feels capable of winning and loves his sport.

"I still love skiing and I'm still fit, and mentally I feel like I'm capable of winning," Miller said in an interview with ABC that aired on Tuesday. "If my body holds together - you never know if I'll be around still - but it's tough, it's a long ways.

"I'll be 40 years old, and I feel pretty old right now," he said, referring to the 2018 Olympics.

Miller acknowledged the uncertainty. But, he added: "I tried to quit a long time ago, and here I am still."

On Sunday, he took equal third place in the super-G at the Sochi Games, making him the oldest Alpine skier to win a medal.

The win, after a tough first week for Miller at the Games and capping off a tough year that included injuries and the death of his brother, brought a tearful reaction from the skier.

An interview with NBC afterward lit up social media, with some critics saying the news network pressed him too hard.

Miller defended the reporter, Christin Cooper, on Twitter and on Tuesday said he does not blame her or NBC.

"It was just a heavy moment for me. I've had a long career, and it's a lot of work to get to where I am," he told ABC's "Good Morning America" program.

"Those moments ... sneak up on you sometimes," he added.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, editing by Alan Baldwin)