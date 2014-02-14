Switzerland's Sandro Viletta celebrates after his slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia The warm mountain air of the Caucusus must agree with Swiss underdogs as, for the second time this week, one burst from obscurity to win Olympic gold, this time in the form of Friday's super combined winner Sandro Viletta.

Just as Dominique Gisin did in the women's downhill when involved in a momentous tie with Tina Maze, the 28-year-old Viletta upset the odds to become Switzerland's first champion in skiing's oldest Olympic discipline.

Viletta's shock victory was a 'comfortable' one compared to Gisin's, with 0.34 seconds between him and serial Olympic runner-up Ivica Kostelic of Croatia.

"I can't describe what is going through my mind now," Viletta, who had the second-fastest slalom run to slice his way up from 14th to gold, told reporters.

"It's absolutely unbelievable, really difficult to understand it now for me, just amazing."

"I wasn't really sure that I could still do something big, and now I have," added the Swiss whose previous claims to fame were a lone World Cup victory in super-G and fifth in the 2013 world championships when he nearly skied into a course marshal.

Veteran Kostelic, a former slalom world champion, looked slight favorite finally to move one step up the podium after clocking the seventh-fastest time in the morning's downhill run in spring-like temperatures and dazzling sunshine.

SILVER SURFER

In the end it was the same old story for the 34-year-old who now has an Alpine skiing record of four Olympic runner-up finishes and labels himself the "Silver Surfer".

"With silver it's just one tiny step away from the gold and at first when I came in to the finish I was a bit disappointed," said Kostelic whose medal, with sister Janica's six, took the family Olympic tally to a whopping 10.

"This is my third consecutive silver in three Olympic Games. People on the podium have changed but I've stayed there."

Italy's Christof Innerhofer was 0.47 seconds slower to add a bronze to the silver medal he won in the downhill and he will fancy his chances of completing the set in the weekend's super-G.

For the second race in succession in the men's Alpine skiing program at Rosa Khutor the favorites fizzled out.

Bode Miller, winner in Vancouver four years ago, made too many mistakes in both a wild downhill run and an awkward-looking slalom zig-zag to finish sixth while fellow American and super combined world champion Ted Ligety was down in 12th.

"Halfway down (the slalom) I started trying to look for too much," Miller, who earlier said he was forced to ski the downhill in "crap" snow, told reporters.

"The tactics are there and the skiing is there but you can't make mistakes like I did today."

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal dropped from sixth after the downhill to eighth.

BANANA SKIN

A banana-skin slalom course set by Kostelic's father Ante proved too much for some, with Czech Ondrej Bank angrily launching his ski pole towards the crowd after sliding down from second place after the downhill to fifth.

Viletta, ranked 49th in the World Cup standings and not even a big name in ski-mad Swizerland, made it look easy though.

Weaving powerfully between the blue and red poles he exploded down the steep slalom course in 50.32 seconds.

At the time it seemed it would be only a matter of time before he was usurped by bigger names but, as skier after skier got into trouble, his eyes grew a little wider at the finish.

First Ligety failed to beat him, then Miller, then Svindal, then Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and, when Bank lost too much time, it left only downhill leader Kjetil Jansrud to deprive him of gold.

Jansrud made a good fist of it but time leaked away and he ended up in fourth spot.

"I knew that the slalom specialists were less than one second behind me," Viletta said. "I knew I had to risk it all in slalom. That was just a perfect run for me.

"The first time I thought I could have a medal was when Ivica was down. Now it's gold."

(Editing by Ed Osmond and Clare Lovell)