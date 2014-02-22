Timor-Leste's Yohan Goncalves Goutt clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Alpine skier Yohan Goncalves Goutt finished last but celebrated a first on Saturday as East Timor made its debut at a Winter Olympics.

The French-born 19-year-old, representing the tiny southeast Asian country, whose local language Tetum has no word for skiing, was the 43rd and final finisher in the men's slalom out of a starting field of 115.

His total time of two minutes 30.89 seconds in the final race of the Olympic Alpine skiing program was 49.05 seconds slower than Austrian winner Mario Matt - who skied the first run in just 46.70 - but that hardly mattered.

"I arrived at the start and I couldn't hear anything anymore," he told reporters after successfully negotiating the first leg.

"It was very, very hard to ski. Not at all my level but I really wanted to come down this run. OK, it's not my best skiing but I am really happy that people are applauding and watching me. I think it's important for the Timorese as well."

One of the world's poorest countries, East Timor only became a sovereign state in 2002 after declaring its independence in 1975 and then being invaded by Indonesia.

The crowd, who had reserved their loudest cheers for lowly ranked Russian skiers since the Games started, gave him an applause worthy of a winner.

Goncalves Goutt, whose mother was a refugee to Australia from the former Portuguese colony also known as Timor Leste, said the noise had spurred him on.

"You hear this back noise that's so strong and it made me want to ski faster and faster. Arriving here I was just so happy and proud," he said.

"Before coming here there was a support letter from the Prime Minister. I was really happy to see that everybody, even the government, is supporting me. They wished me luck and I think their luck really blessed me tonight."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Julian Linden)