ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Liechtenstein's injured Olympic medal hope Tina Weirather has been entered in Wednesday's women's Alpine skiing downhill but a decision on whether she starts will not be made until the morning of the race.

"We hope that she can start. We will see before the race," Swiss coach Roland Platzer, who works with the 24-year-old, told Reuters at a team captains' meeting.

Weirather was handed bib number 16 in Tuesday's draw to determine the starting order after final downhill training was cancelled to preserve the piste from damage due to warm conditions.

The daughter of double Olympic champion Hanni Wenzel and Austria's 1982 men's downhill world champion Harti Weirather, she suffered a heavy bruise to the top of her shin in training on Sunday.

She was taken to hospital for checks that revealed bruising to the bone but no damage to her ligaments.

Weirather missed the 2010 Vancouver Games due to torn ligaments but has been a World Cup winner this season.

Liechtenstein's flag bearer in the opening ceremony arrived in Sochi as a medal contender in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom races.

