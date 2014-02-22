Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen reacts as he competes during the men's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen missed out on a record ninth Winter Games gold medal by a whisker on Saturday but the biathlon great had no regrets as he called time on his 20-year Olympic career.

Norway were in firm control of the men's relay after Tarjei and Johannes Thingnes Boe had put them 20 seconds ahead of the field, but the 40-year-old Bjoerndalen lost time on the skis and Emil Hegle Svendsen showed mental frailty by making four mistakes in the final shooting.

"For sure we're disappointed as a team ... we wanted to take a medal or win," Bjoerndalen, who started his Olympic career at his home Games in Lillehammer in 1994, told reporters.

Norway had won every men's world championships relays since prevailing at the Vancouver Games four years ago and it was surprising that Bjoerndalen and Svendsen, the two strongest men in the line-up, who were to blame for the result.

"We started really good on the relay today but on the last shooting we got a penalty and this unfortunately could happen to anyone," added Bjoerndalen, who is tied with compatriot and former cross-country skier Bjorn Daehlie with eight gold medals.

Svendsen was in a four-man pack at the final standing shooting but missed four targets. He reloaded his maximum three times before completing a 150-metre penalty loop that cost Norway a podium finish.

"That happened to our best biathlete ever. He is much more disappointed than the rest of the team, it's a tough moment for Emil," said Bjoerndalen, who was not at his best either.

"I was not so good this morning. I felt quite empty before the start, I needed to shoot fast today."

Looking back to the Sochi Games, Bjoerndalen was rather grateful he won two gold medals, causing an upset by winning the 10km sprint before leading the mixed relay to the title.

"I've had a great career and I'm happy with my results," he said.

Bjoerndalen had not won an individual race for two years when he arrived at the Olympics but he managed to be in top shape just at the right moment.

"For sure it's better than what I had imagined before the Olympics."

