ROSA KHUTOR, Russia France's Martin Fourcade stamped his authority on the Olympic biathlon when he earned his second gold medal of the Sochi Winter Games by winning the 20km individual title on Thursday.

Fourcade, who won the 12.5km pursuit on Monday, made one mistake on the shooting range but was too fast on the skis for his rivals, quickly wiping out his one-minute penalty.

German Erik Lesser shot clean but had to be content with silver, finishing 12.2 seconds behind Fourcade. Russian Evgeniy Garanichev took the bronze, 34.5 off the pace, on his 26th birthday, having also missed one target.

"I am happy, there was a bit of suspense as I missed a target at the second shooting. It was a bit 'rock 'n' roll'," Fourcade told French TV channel France 2.

"I know that on the individual I have a ski level that allows me to make one mistake and generally be able to win. That's why I was still confident and could keep my composure."

Fourcade, who also won silver in the mass start at the Vancouver Games four years ago, almost fell on a downhill curve as the unseasonable warmth made conditions tricky, but managed to stay on the skis, avoiding a crash that would certainly have deprived him of the title.

"The conditions were a little bit complicated in the bends today," said Fourcade, who is the first Frenchman to win two Winter Olympic titles since Jean-Claude Killy won three Alpine skiing gold medals at the 1968 Grenoble Games.

"The important is to stay up, that's why I put my hand on the cover. It added a bit of suspense," he added, after he reached out to a protective board to steady himself at one point.

The overall World Cup leader had started his campaign in slightly disappointing fashion, taking sixth place in the 10km sprint, but he thrashed the opposition to win the pursuit and on Thursday, he lived up to expectations.

BJOERNDALEN PRAISE

A mistake on the first of two standing shoots gave him a one-minute penalty -- instead of a 150-metre penalty lap in the sprint, pursuit and mass start -- but Fourcade easily made up for lost ground.

Defending champion Emil Hegle Svendsen, usually Fourcade's fiercest rival, continued his disappointing Games as the Norwegian finished seventh, almost a minute behind the Frenchman.

His compatriot Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, who won the sprint last Saturday and was looking to secure a record-breaking 13th Winter Olympics medal, was never in the mix, making one mistake at each shoot to end 34th.

Bjoerndalen, a seven-times Olympic champion, heaped the praise on Fourcade.

"He is a fantastic athlete, he is so strong. I am happy for him, he is one of the best ever," he told reporters.

Bjoerndalen's former rival Raphael Poiree had said on Wednesday he believed Fourcade was "the new Bjoerndalen".

The Frenchman will now hope to add to his tally with the mass start, which is being held on Sunday, the relay and the mixed relay, and said the relay would be his top priority.

"I think now the goal is only the relay, there is a mass start and I will give my best, but then I only want to win medals with my mates," he said.

"We've been fighting together for four years and we want to all come back with a medal."

France look well placed for a good result after Jean-Guillaume Beatrix, the pursuit's bronze medallist, took sixth place on Thursday while the winner's brother Simon finished 13th.

