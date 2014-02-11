Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Darya Domracheva became the first woman from Belarus to win an Olympic gold medal at a Winter Games when she powered to victory in impressive fashion in the biathlon 10km pursuit on Tuesday.

Domracheva, who won bronze in the individual event at the Vancouver Olympics, quickly made up a 32-second deficit at the start and never looked back, shooting an almost perfect 19 out of 20.

Norway's Tora Berger made up for Saturday's disappointing sprint as she took silver and Slovenian Teja Gregorin claimed bronze, giving her country its first Olympic medal in biathlon.

"It means a lot for Slovenia. It's the first time we've won a medal and for such a small country it's a lot," she told reporters.

"They will be so proud of our first medal back there. I have put so much into it - and finally I won bronze."

Slovak Anastasiya Kuzmina, who won the sprint, made two mistakes on the shooting range and came sixth.

Domracheva finished with a massive 37.6-second advantage over Berger and Gregorin was 42 seconds off the pace after being cheered on by the Russian crowd.

"I'm so grateful for the support I got here for this high-class race. The feeling was great, the support was cool, especially when I had enough time to dance with the flag at the finish," Domracheva told reporters.

Berger, who arrived in Sochi looking for a grand slam of titles, was in better form that during the sprint in which she finished 10th.

She stayed in the main pack in the first part of the race, surging into podium contention only after the first standing shooting segment.

A missed target in the final shooting was not enough for Gregorin to catch up as Berger earned Norway their fourth medal of the day at the Laura Biathlon and Cross-country complex after her cross-country team mates shone in the sprint events.

The next women's event will be the 15km individual, where Berger will defend her Vancouver title.

"I'm sure she was disappointed today but I know the Norwegian team will be strong," Domracheva told a news conference.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Rogovistskiy; Editing by Ed Osmond)