Russia's pilot Alexander Zubkov gestures after he and Alexey Voevoda compete in the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Russian Alexander Zubkov raised home hopes that he could complete his Olympic medal collection by adding gold to the silver and bronze he already has after setting the pace at the halfway stage of the men's two-man bobsleigh on Sunday.

The 39-year-old, pushed by Alexey Voevoda with whom he won bronze in Vancouver four years ago, showed his liking for home track ice by establishing a 0.32 second lead with two runs to come on Monday.

Zubkov, who also won a silver in the four-man in 2006, was nine hundredths of a second faster than American Steve Holcomb on run one.

Roared on by a partisan crowd amid swirling fog at the floodlit Sanki Sliding Centre, he set the fastest time again on his second run, clearly delighted as he raised an arm in triumph before his sled had come to a halt.

The Russian expects to be pushed all the way for gold.

"The fight is not over. Tomorrow will be a serious fight," he said.

"We need to execute the sprint the same and maybe even add some speed. On this track, each mistake costs a lot."

Zubkov has a combined time of 1.52.82, ahead of Switzerland's Beat Hefti, who has twice won Olympic bronze.

Holcomb, who won four-man gold four years ago, dropped back to third, 0.04 behind Hefti, after his second run - denting his chances of securing a first U.S. gold medal in 78 years in the two-man competition.

I think the home team has the advantage and they're doing well," Holcomb said.

"I had a little cramp in my calf, but nothing major. We have a great team working on it and will be good to go for tomorrow."

Germany have won the last three editions of this event at the Winter Games but their best-placed sled is Francesco Friedrich in seventh.

Jamaica returned to Olympic action after a 12-year absence with Winston Watts and brakeman Marvin Dixon experiencing a wobble or two but completing both runs to sit 30th and last.

