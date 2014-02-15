Russia's two-man bobsleigh pilot Alexander Zubkov starts during a training session of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Russian gold medal hope Alexander Zubkov believes the Olympic two-man bobsleigh competition, which starts on Sunday, is too close to call and the top six will "fight to the end".

The 39-year-old pilot won a silver in the four-man in Turin in 2006, and then after securing a bronze in the two-man in 2010 announced his retirement.

However, he was unable to stay away from the sport for long and returned months later.

"This race will judge us all. No one can tell you who will win. It will be a hard competition for everybody," he said.

There will be a new champion crowned on Monday with all of the former gold medalists, most recently Germany's Andre Lange who won in Turin in 2006 and in Vancouver in 2010, having since ended their athletic careers.

American Steve Holcomb, who will defend his four-man title later in the week, won five of the eight World Cup races this season and was also overall World Cup winner.

He is piloting 'Night Train 1' at Sochi 2014, a new sled that has been developed in conjunction with German car maker

BMW.

"If you look at our sled, it's radically different than other sleds. We have a lot of eyeballs on us," he said.

"It's a cool situation to be in, in that everyone is trying to find out what I'm doing."

Swiss Beat Hefti showed his liking for the track when he won the World Cup race in Sochi last year (Holcomb was 12th) and his six podium finishes this season underline his medal credentials.

The return of a Jamaican bobsleigh to Olympic competition for the first time in 12 years has rekindled memories of the 1988 Calgary Games, when the Caribbean nation beat the odds to qualify, inspiring the cult movie 'Cool Runnings'.

Driver Winston Watts says they are not "jokers" at these Games.

"We are as serious as athletes as the Swiss, Germans and Canadians. We are not a bunch of jokers," said the 46-year-old.

"Competing in bobsleigh means the world to me. The fact that we are here means a lot to Jamaica, even if in my country we have ice only in refrigerators."

In the women's competition, which starts on Tuesday, Canadian driver Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse defend their Vancouver title.

Brakewoman Moyse retired in early 2011 and represented her country in rugby and cycling before returning to the sport at the start of this season and the pair immediately clicked again, winning the World Cup title.

The three American sleds, piloted by Elana Meyers, Jamie Greubel and Jazmine Fenlator, are strong medal contenders while Germany will have two Olympic champions in separate sleds.

Pilot Sandra Kiriasis and brakewoman Anja Schneiderheinze won gold together at the Turin 2006 Games with the latter steering for the first time at an Olympics in Sochi.

The action at the Sanki Sliding Centre is completed by the men's four-man bob, the blue riband of the sliding events.

Holcomb broke Germany's stranglehold on gold when he piloted the American four-man team to victory four years ago, the first for the United States since 1948, but faces a tough battle to defend his title.

World champion Maximilian Arndt is ranked number one in the world and the German is set to battle it out with Holcomb, Zubkov, Hefti and Canadian Lyndon Rush for the podium places.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)