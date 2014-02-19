Canada's pilot Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse (R) celebrate with a national flag during the flower ceremony for the women's bobsleigh event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Going into the final round of the women's Olympic bobsleigh, Canadian driver Kaillie Humphries trailed her U.S. rivals by 0.11 seconds - but she may have been the only person at the Sanki Sliding Centre who didn't know it.

In a sport where every tiny error costs precious fractions of a second, the 28-year-old makes a habit of keeping herself in the dark when it comes to the exact margin separating her from the competition.

That approach worked perfectly on Wednesday night as Humphries and brakeman Heather Moyse put down a near-perfect run and then watched as Americans Elana Meyers and Lauryn Williams endured a bumpy final ride to finish 0.1 seconds behind the Canadians.

Moyse, 35, knew exactly how much ground they needed to make up on the last run, but she wasn't about to tell her team mate.

"I just looked at her and I said 'It's possible', and it's all Kaillie needed to know - the gap wasn't closed but it was possible," she told reporters after the pair had captured their second successive Olympic gold medal together.

At a news conference, Humphries explained why sometimes it's better not to know too much.

"It's a way for me to relieve pressure, relieve tension and stress," she said.

"I get too wrapped up in chasing a time and I get really panicky in the sled - oh, a little hit here, five-hundredths here, a hundredth there...When I don't know times, ignorance is bliss.

"When I don't know whether I'm a hundredth ahead, or five-tenths ahead, or two-tenths behind, all I can do is focus on my job and keeping it simple."

Humphries said she had 'no idea' what kind of facial expressions she was pulling as she watched Meyers and Williams make their final descent, but in any event it was not a comfortable experience.

"We're people that like to control: we have a plan, we have a process and we do each step the very best that we can do. And when you have to rely on somebody else, or wait and see, it makes it hard because it's out of your control," she said.

"It wasn't easy, but it also makes it that much more fun when your hard work and effort all pays off."

Their come-from-behind victory on Wednesday was a marked contrast to their triumph on home ice four years ago in Vancouver when the pair set track records for their first three runs and coasted to gold.

