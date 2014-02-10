Switzerland's Dario Cologna (R) reacts after crossing the finish line ahead of Sweden's Marcus Hellner (L), Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby (2nd R) and Russia's Maxim Vylegzhanin during the men's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 9,... REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Russia have filed an official appeal against the result of Sunday's Olympic skiathlon event after their initial attempt to have the placings changed was rejected.

The Russian team lodged a protest immediately after Sunday's race, claiming one of their competitors was denied a medal because he was impeded by a rival in the closing stages of the gruelling event.

Russia's Maxim Vylegzhanin missed out on the bronze medal by one-tenth of a second after crossing the line fourth behind Norwegian skier Martin Johnsrud Sundby.

Sundby appeared to cross into Vylegzhanin's lane, in breach of the rules. Sunbdby was issued with a written reprimand but allowed to keep the medal after the jury decided that his actions did not change the result.

Russia is seeking to have that ruling overturned. Organizers said the International Ski Federation had up to 72 hours to consider the appeal.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Julian Linden)