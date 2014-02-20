Canada's skip Jennifer Jones celebrates after winning in their women's gold medal curling game against Sweden at the Ice Cube Curling Centre during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

SOCHI, Russia As a lawyer, Jennifer Jones has plenty of letters after her name and she earned two more after leading the Canadian curlers to an Olympic gold on Thursday.

A 6-3 victory over Sweden was the Canadians' 11th win in Sochi and they are the first women's team to go through an Olympics unbeaten.

"I was saying when it happened, we are going to have that little 'OR' - Olympic record - next to our name forever," Jones, Canada's skipper, told reporters.

"It's crazy to me. It's one of those records that can only be tied and never be broken, so we will always be remembered for it."

The final against the twice defending champions was evenly matched at 3-3 after seven of the 10 ends, before Canada nudged ahead in the eighth when the measuring gauge ruled their stone was fractionally closer.

The Swedes made errors in the ninth to give Jones the opportunity to play a precise draw to lay two and blow open the score to 6-3, with one end remaining.

"I thought if I can put it here I don't think they can score," Jones, 39, said of the pivotal play.

"It was a little bit of a gamble, but I felt so good with the speed all week and the girls have swept and judged so perfectly, and when it stopped it was in a pretty good position.

"No guts, no glory."

Her team mates fell over themselves to praise their skipper, who was competing at her first Olympics after failing to qualify for the last two Games.

"She is one of the best skips to ever play the game," Jill Officer said. "I play with her because of that. She is very determined and is a leader.

"She's motivated me over the years. She's made me a better player and I owe a lot to her."

Jones said she took up the sport at 11 to help battle shyness. "Curling helped me to feel safe. It was a place in the world I felt happiest.. and it continues until this day."

She credited her boyfriend Brent Laing, also a curler, for helping her succeed on the highest stage, and also her 14-month-daughter.

Curling-crazy Canadians flooded the team with supportive messages after they brought home the gold for the first time since the 1998 Nagano Games.

"To have all of Canada behind you, not the pressure, but the excitement of it all, and to know how many people were supporting us and cheering us on - we did it for them, too," Jone said.

"I feel like we achieved this moment for so many people in our lives, all of our friends and our families and Canada.

"That is priceless. There's no greater feeling in the world than that."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Robert Woodward)