Britain's skip David Murdoch celebrates after winning their men's curling semi-final game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SOCHI, Russia Britain upset world champions Sweden on Wednesday to clinch a place in the Olympic men's curling final, where they will face Canada after the holders overpowered China.

Canada also reached the women's final and will meet Sweden on Thursday when they will try to avenge their defeat in the 2010 final in Vancouver.

Canada is home to the vast majority of the world's curlers and their men were too strong for China, seen as an emerging force in the sport, beating them 10-6.

In the other semi-final, British skip David Murdoch took advantage of an error by Swedish counterpart Niklas Edin in the final end to seal a dramatic 6-5 victory with the last stone.

Edin left the path clear for Murdoch to claim a second point and turn the game around at the last after trailing going into the final end.

"You have really got to calm yourself and make sure you don't overdo it," Murdoch said.

"We were down one point, we just had to keep going. I just can't believe it."

Britain does has some pedigree in the sport. Curling traces its origins to Scotland in the 16th century and Britain's women won an Olympic gold as recently as 2002 after it was reintroduced to the Games.

The success of the British men has generated a lot of interest back home and that is certain to grow ahead of Friday's final.

"It's brilliant. The support we are getting from home has been incredible. We are getting a lot of messages on Twitter and people phone us," said Murdoch.

Canada's unbeaten women had earlier proved too strong for Britain in their semi-final.

Canadian skip Jennifer Jones kept her nerve to send her team through, sealing a 6-4 win with the final stone.

"Seeing them win that semi-final earlier today pumped us up. It's great for curling in Canada," said Brad Jacobs, skip of the men's team.

"Jennifer Jones' team is kind of steamrolling the field right now and it's awesome to see. Every time they win we want to come back and win as well and stick with them," he added.

Sweden, seeking a third successive gold, survived a scare to edge Switzerland 7-5 in the other women's semi-final.

