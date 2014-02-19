SOCHI, Russia Fleet-footed Kim Yuna floated through soaring jumps and exquisite footwork with effortless grace on Wednesday, serving notice that she is determined to defend her Olympic gold medal.

Despite a seemingly faultless short programme, the judges left the door open for rivals Adelina Sotnikova of Russia and Carolina Kostner of Italy to close the gap on the second day of competition on Friday.

"Queen Yuna", as Kim is known to her legions of South Korean fans, was left shaking her head in the kiss and cry area.

"I slightly wobbled during my steps," she told reporters.

But the bobble - invisible to all but the eagle-eyed judges - was all the jitters that carried over from a warm-up in which Kim's nerves got the best of her in some jumps.

Drawing on a record of podium finishes in every competition she has entered, Kim glided with understated elegance in a shimmering, lime-green chiffon outfit to "Send in the Clowns" by Stephen Sondheim.

Her face was an intense mask in tune with the melancholic ballade, but she allowed herself a flitting smile as she landed the last of a full package of jumps - triple Lutz-triple toeloop, triple flip and double Axel - finishing arms outstretched to the applause of an appreciative audience.

"In warm-up, I was very nervous, I couldn't jump at all. But I tried to believe in myself and believed in what I've done before," Kim said. "When I finished all the jumps, my nerves faded away, so I smiled."

Kim's absence from international competition for most of the season due to a foot injury had created a buzz around up-and-coming skaters.

When Russian dynamo Julia Lipnitskaya became the youngest female skater in 78 years to win an Olympic gold with a spectacular performance in the team event, headlines predicted a duel between the 15-year-old and the veteran performer.

The 23-year-old's regal performance on Wednesday sent a clear warning to any skater with aspirations of replacing her as Olympic champion that she is ready for a fight.

"When Yuna Kim lands a jump, she has an eight-foot landing in a straight line before it starts to curve and Julia's is eight inches," four-times world champion Kurt Browning told Reuters.

"She (Lipnitskaya) has a great little sales pitch for her landings, where Yuna doesn't have to sell anything. If Yuna skates well, she should still be the Queen."

