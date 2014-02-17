Belarus' Anton Kushnir reacts during the men's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Anton Kushnir of Belarus produced a stunning final jump to run away with the freestyle skiing aerials gold medal by an astonishing 24.09 points at the Sochi Olympics on Monday.

The 29-year-old soared into the night sky at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, twisting and somersaulting to nail a back-double-full-full-double-full routine with the second jump of the super-final.

The ear-splitting roar that greeted his jump was only exceeded when his score of 134.50 points was announced, reward for tackling the jump with the highest degree of difficulty with almost flawless execution.

Kushnir's victory gave Belarus a sweep of the aerials titles at the Sochi Games after Alla Tsuper stunned a strong Chinese contingent to win the women's gold last week.

It completed a glorious day for the former Soviet republic in the mountains above Sochi after Darya Domracheva won the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start.

Australia's David Morris gatecrashed the expected China-Belarus showdown and played a brilliant tactical game to walk away with a silver medal in 110.41.

The 29-year-old did just enough to get through to the super-final and, going first of the four competitors, gambled on landing an easier jump well.

The gamble paid off when China's Jia Zongyang missed his landing and scored 95.06 for bronze, while Qi Guangpu could only manage a score of 90 after ending up in a whirl of snow and skis as he attempted to match Kushnir's jump.

It was another disappointing evening for the Chinese, who have dominated aerials at World Cup and world championship level for several years but failed to win either the men's or women's titles in Sochi.

"I'm proud because I did my best," said world champion Qi, who finished fourth. "My performance was up to the standard considering my level of training.

"The Chinese team could have done better."

Defending Olympic champion Alexei Grishin of Belarus and Vancouver bronze medallist Liu Zhongqing of China both crashed out in qualifying.

