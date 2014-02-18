Second-placed Canada's Mike Riddle (L) and winner David Wise of the U.S. embrace after their men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia In a sport peppered with free spirits, radical dudes and party animals, Olympic halfpipe freestyle skiing champion David Wise goes somewhat against the grain - at 23, he is a settled family man.

As Wise saw off the competition in tough conditions at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Tuesday, his wife Alexandra looked on from the bottom of the slope, holding up a placard depicting their daughter Nayeli.

"Being a dad provides an amount of balance to my life that I don't think I had before," the American told reporters.

"I can go out and ski my heart out, but it doesn't necessarily define who I am. Being a good husband and father is more important."

His wife and parents traveled to Sochi to spur him on during his gold-medal winning performance.

"I was hollering at them across the barriers as often as I could," he said. "Just having that support is amazing.

"One thing that I've always said about the Olympics is that it's sort of the culmination of your whole life.

"You don't go out there just representing yourself, you're representing everybody who believed in you along the way."

It was Wise's family that started him on the road to Olympic gold, putting him on a pair of skis at the age of three.

The only real rebellion against them in his skiing career came when he was bitten by the free skiing bug aged 11, breaking expensive race skis doing tricks until his parents bought him more suitable ones.

Wise said he was comfortable being a father figure to others on the freestyle circuit.

"I can be an older figure, I've been doing this a lot longer than they have, but they got the talent, they're coming up strong," he said.

