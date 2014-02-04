Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia United States slopestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wants the man-made snow to warm up at the Sochi Olympics in order to make the course safer.

Speaking to reporters after the U.S. ladies team practiced on Tuesday, Kenworthy said ice was making the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park course treacherous and that it would need to heat up to become safe.

"In terms of the danger of the course, it's big, for sure," he said. "The problem is ice - it's man-made snow so hopefully it warms up and gets softer."

As athletes train on the various courses ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday, some of the venues have come in for criticism for being dangerous.

Kenworthy said organizers were working with the competitors to improve conditions on the course.

"There were some small issues with the course yesterday and the officials have definitely taken the athletes' input on that to try and make some changes and fixes," he added.

"Today was a little better than yesterday but there is still room for improvement. Hopefully by the time we compete it will be dialed in and perfect."

The men's slopestyle competition will be held on February 13, two days after the ladies.

