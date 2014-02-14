Staff members enjoy the sun as they wait for the start of the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Spectators are basking in the beautiful Sochi sunshine, Winter Games organizers not so much, as the unseasonably warm weather forced the first ski cross training session in the Caucasus mountains to be cancelled on Friday.

As temperatures touched 15C on Friday afternoon, the International Ski Federation (FIS) issued a statement saying the session scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. would be cancelled.

"Given the high temperatures and thermal stress on the SX (ski cross) course, it is not wise to train today," FIS race director Joseph Fitzgerald said in a statement.

The women's aerials event will go ahead at the Rosa Khutor Freestyle Centre later on Friday but weekend training sessions for the men's competition have been put back later in the day.

Saturday's halfpipe skiing training session has also fallen victim to the mild weather, but Sunday's session is still due to go ahead, the statement said.

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)