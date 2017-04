A hockey fan celebrates a goal by the U.S. against Sweden during a women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sweden's Anna Borgqvist (C) celebrates with her teammates after scoring against Team USA during the third period of their women's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Team USA's Alex Carpenter (25) and Sweden's Lina Wester battle for the puck during the second period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sweden's Fanny Rask (C) is squeezed out by three Team USA players during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (L) tries to spin around and score on a penalty shot against Sweden's goalie Kim Martin Hasson during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner is beaten by a shot from Team USA's Monique Lamoureux (not shown) during the second period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool

Sweden's Emma Eliasson falls over Team USA's Meghan Duggan during the third period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

SOCHI, Russia The United States crushed Sweden 6-1 on Monday to reach the gold medal game of the women's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics.

The 2010 silver medalists got off to a quick start, scoring three goals in the first 12 minutes, and went on to outshoot an overmatched Swedish team 70-9.

Sweden, the only team other than Canada and the United States to reach a gold medal game since women's ice hockey joined the Olympic program in 1998, got on the board in the third period but by then it was too late.

The United States will play the winner of Monday's other semi-final between three-time defending gold medalists Canada and Switzerland.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)