David Kumaritashvili, the father of Georgian luge competitor Nodar Kumaritashvili, mourns during a funeral at his home in Bakuriani, some 160 km (100 miles) west of Tbilisi, February 20, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

SOCHI, Russia The IOC and luge federation will hold a ceremony in the mountains above Vancouver on Wednesday to remember Georgian athlete Nodar Kumaritashvili, who suffered a fatal crash in training hours ahead of the 2010 Games opening ceremony.

Kumaritashvili's death, four years ago to the day, stunned the sports world and forced organisers to alter the $100 million track at the Whistler Sliding Centre, which had been built to be the world's fastest.

"We are laying flowers at the luge center in Whistler (today)," IOC spokesman Mark Adams told Reuters in Sochi. "It is an ongoing thing. We will also continue to work with the family (of the athlete) for a lasting tribute."

Adams said the International Olympic Committee and International Luge Federation also held a "moment of reflection" at an early morning meeting at the Russian Black Sea resort, which is hosting the Winter Games.

