ROSA KHUTOR, Russia There was a fraternal flavor to the luge doubles on Wednesday as three sets of brothers flew down the frozen track and two of the pairs emerged with Olympic medals.

This was not a coincidence: it takes a kind of telepathy, not to mention a degree of physical intimacy, for two men in skin-tight aerodynamic suits to lie on top of each other and steer their way down a narrow icy canyon at speeds sometimes exceeding 140 km/hour.

"Big trust between brothers" is the key, said Lukas Broz of the Czech Republic, who finished in 13th place with his younger sibling Antonin.

"It's synchronised work. Brothers understand each other without words, so brother and brother is a good combination," said Juris Sics of Latvia after taking two trips down the track while lying underneath Andris, who is two years his junior.

The pair from Sigulda took the bronze medal - one place behind Austrians Andreas and Wolfgang Linger, the Big Brothers of the sport who added a silver to the two gold medals they won in 2006 and 2010.

Wednesday's winners were not brothers, although they have competed together since they were 13 and also share a name: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany.

In short interviews at the end of the race, the siblings traced their teamwork right back to their childhood - "we never argued or fought," said Juris Sics.

"We just know each other very well - that's a big advantage. Since we were kids we were always a team in the neighborhood, in the school," said Andreas, the older of the Linger pair.

On their website, the Lingers describe the complementary qualities that make them such an effective team. While Andreas is "ambitious, self-confident, precise", his younger brother is "determined, easygoing, hardworking and quiet."

Teamwork is the key in a dangerous sport that tests balance, coordination and strength as sleds on steel runners carry the athletes down the frozen chute and round a series of 17 bends, subjecting their bodies to massive strain from gravity, acceleration and centrifugal force.

After rocking back and forth to build momentum, then pushing forward across the ice with gloved hands, both riders lie back, tightly snuggled to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Ask which of the pair has the more important role, and you're likely to get a smile and the answer: "both". The top man, who can see where he's going, does a little more steering but the bottom is crucial for handling the curves, said Lukas Broz.

As Andreas Linger noted, and many brothers will know, there are some siblings who just can't imagine working together.

"But if it works, it makes you stronger," he said. "So it comes together, it fits together - it just works."

