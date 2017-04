Germany's Natalie Geisenberger comes to a stop after completing a run in the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track while competing in the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Germany's Natalie Geisenberger scorched down the Sanki track to win women's luge gold and a first Olympic title at a canter on Tuesday.

Geisenberger, 26, held a huge lead after Monday's opening two runs and extended that advantage further by again lowering the track record on run three.

With gold in her grasp, she did not have to push with her final slide and eased to victory, over a second ahead of compatriot Tatjana Huefner, the 2010 champion. American Erin Hamlin won bronze.

It was a second luge gold for Germany at these Games after Felix Loch won the men's individual on Sunday.

