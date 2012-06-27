LOS ANGELES A top NBC executive said on Wednesday it was too early to say whether the network would make money televising the Summer Olympics in London next month, but that advertising sales were currently "very strong" for the TV broadcasts.

NBC Sports Group Chairman Mark Lazarus also told reporters on a conference call that the network expects to turn a profit on the record $4.38 billion it paid for U.S. TV rights for upcoming winter and summer games after London, through 2020.

The network reported a loss of some $223 million from the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010, raising speculation about whether it would turn a profit on the $1.18 billion it paid for the rights to broadcast the 2012 Olympics.

Speaking to reporters a month before the Olympics opening ceremony in London, Lazarus was asked about profitability.

"The jury is still out. We don't know exactly where we will end up. We are still writing business, our ad sales business is very strong," he said.

"We are not predicting we will necessarily be profitable, but we do know that from the time the Comcast-NBC merger took place, the financial position of these games will be significantly enhanced from that original plan."

NBC made the deals for the London and Vancouver games when it was still majority-owned by conglomerate General Electric Co., but cable TV operator Comcast Corp acquired a majority share of the network in 2011.

NBC paid a record $4.38 billion in June 2011 for the U.S. rights to televise the next four winter and summer Olympics, and Lazarus seemed assured that agreement would be a winner.

"On a long term basis, we are confident that the deal we made for four games ending in 2020 will be a profitable deal for us when the final scores come in," Lazarus said.

NBCUniversal has announced plans to air a record 5,535 hours coverage of the London games across multiple platforms. The opening ceremony is set for July 27.

And for the first time it will live stream every event and sport online on its NBCOlympics.com website, saying it was confident that its lucrative primetime Olympics coverage would not suffer in terms of audience.

NBC and its sister networks live streamed just 25 sports from the 2008 games in Beijing, but executives said on Wednesday that technology had improved, and so had their confidence.

"What we have learned in the past few years is that online live streams don't cannibalize primetime television. So we reached the conclusion that we were going to make every event available live online," said NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant, editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Kenneth Barry)