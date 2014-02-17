A broom is seen leant against a barrier bearing the Olympic rings as thick fog surrounds the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

SOCHI, Russia Russian police detained a man for protesting in Sochi on Monday against the jailing of an environmentalist angered by Olympic construction work.

David Khakim posted a picture on Twitter showing him holding a placard saying "Freedom for Yevgeny Vitishko" beside a sign depicting the Olympic Games logo near the city administration's offices.

Another photograph on Twitter showed him at the police station after his detention over his one-man protests.

President Vladimir Putin has tried to keep a lid on protests during the Sochi Winter Olympics to prevent them undermining his efforts to use the Games to show how far Russia has come since the Soviet era.

A regional court last week rejected Vitishko's appeal against a three-year jail sentence on charges of damaging the regional governor's property, which he denies.

Vitishko's supporters say he is being punished for publicizing environmental problems caused by the Games construction and say the case was politically motivated.

Putin has been criticized over the high cost of the Games and his stance on gay rights as well as over the damage which activists say has been done to the local environment.

The president says the air of Sochi has become cleaner since the Games preparations began.

