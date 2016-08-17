Business Watch: What low market volatility means for stock returns
Reuters Graphics maps out the top export partner for each U.S. state.
RIO DE JANEIRO William O'Brien is to assume the role of Olympic Council of Ireland president after Patrick Hickey stepped down temporarily following his arrest earlier on Wednesday, the OCI said.
Hickey was arrested during an early morning raid in a beach front hotel in Rio de Janeiro in connection with an investigation into the illegal resale of tickets at the Olympics.
Record deliveries of Model X vehicles drove Tesla's revenue to new highs in the first quarter of 2017. The company led by Elon Musk said its revenue more than doubled to $2.70 billion from $1.15 billion and blew past analysts' expectations. Model 3 cars were on track for initial production in July, another factor that might have helped.