Business Watch: J. Crew gets a lifeline

Struggling fashion retailer J. Crew, once a staple of American middle-class wardrobes, might have bought itself some more time to stave off bankruptcy after GSO Capital Partners acquired more of its debts, Reuters exclusively reported. But the restructuring gambit carries cons as well as pros. Read more http://www.reuters.com/article/us-jcrew-debtrestructuring-blackstone-idUSKBN17X1KD.