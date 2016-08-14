2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Semifinal - Women's 100m Semifinals - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 13/08/2016. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) of Jamaica reacts after the race REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

RIO DE JANEIRO Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson set the pace in the women's Olympic 100 meters semi-finals on Saturday with times of 10.88 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce, the 29-year-old defending Olympic champion who lost a month of the 2016 season due to a toe injury, visibly grimaced as she crossed the line.

Also in the mix were Tori Bowie, a 25-year-old first-time Olympian from the United States, Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, who all clocked 10.9 seconds.

Schippers is a second-time Olympian who last year became her country's first female world athletics champion when she won the 200 meters in Beijing.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)